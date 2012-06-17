Reports: Emily Maynard had plastic surgery

Emily Maynard, star of "The Bachelorette," is a gorgeous woman. So, why are reports coming out that she's allegedly had plastic surgery? Us Weekly reports that Emily has undergone a nose job, breast augmentation and received veneers. However, the magazine says this all happened before the 26-year-old beauty ever graced our TV screens. Emily developed aesthetic insecurities during high school when she came down with Bell's palsy, leaving half of her face paralyzed for months.

Fairest of them all

Ginnifer Goodwin has nothing but praise for her Snow White doppelgänger, Kristen Stewart. Both lovely ladies took on the iconic role this year, with Ginnifer playing Snow White in ABC's "Once Upon a Time" and K-Stew in "Snow White and the Huntsman"! "I went to see 'Snow White and the Huntsman' recently and I think it's phenomenal," Ginnifer told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. "I was so impressed with everyone's work."

Do you think Niall Horan and Demi Lovato would make a cute couple? Go to

hollywoodlife.com

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

and let us know.