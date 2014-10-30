Ricki Lake files for divorce from second husband Christian Evans

Former talk-show host Ricki Lake has filed for divorce from her second husband, jewelry designer Christian Evans.

Citing irreconcilable differences, Lake, 46, checked the box in the divorce filing indicating that she will pay spousal support, TMZ.com reported. The couple separated on Oct. 9 and she filed on Oct. 16, according to the document, which lists his first name formally as Christopher.

The two, who became engaged in August 2011 after meeting the summer before, had eloped in April 2012. "He's a normal guy," Lake told People magazine in 2011. "We met through my best friend," adding, "He's a nobody but he's somebody to me. He's everything to me."

Lake has two children, sons Milo, 17, and Owen, 13, with her first husband, illustrator Rob Sussman, whom she wed in 1994. The couple separated in 2003 and subsequently divorced.

Originally an actress whose career breakthrough came with the 1988 movie-musical "Hairspray," Lake hosted her namesake daytime talk show from 1993 to 2004. A second attempt, "The Ricki Lake Show," premiered in 2012 and lasted less than a year.