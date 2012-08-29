Rihanna's tweets allude to Chris Brown

Just days after Rihanna was spotted partying at the same club as Chris Brown, the 24-year-old singer posted a rather cryptic message on her Twitter account.

"Who scurred?" Rihanna wrote on Monday alongside an image that reads, "Strong Women Scare Weak Men."

The pop singer is definitely a strong woman for opening up to Oprah Winfrey about her abusive past and it would take a weak man (ahem, Chris) not to see that the beauty is madly in love with him!

Kanye ready to marry?

Kanye West thinks Kim Kardashian is the love of his life, and a new song proves he's thinking about being her man forever! Kanye, 35, will debut his new song "White Dress" on the upcoming "The Man With the Iron Fists" soundtrack, Pitchfork reports. The record comes out on Oct. 23, and we're so excited to hear what the lyrics are! Something tells us the titular white dress has to do with Kim, 31, walking down the aisle!

