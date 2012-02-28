Rings on Portman, fiance suggest marriage

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, who announced their engagement in December 2010 and had a son in mid-2011, were each photographed sporting possible wedding bands at the Academy Awards Sunday night, leading to speculation that the highly private couple have gotten married.

Portman, 30, who was raised mostly on Long Island and graduated from Syosset High School, posed on the red carpet with choreographer Millepied, 34, each of them wearing a new ring on the wedding finger. Us Weekly and People magazines each ran close-ups of the rings.

Portman's spokeswoman did not reply to a Newsday request for comment.

Portman presented the best actor Oscar to "The Artist" star Jean Dujardin.

She won the Academy Award for best actress last year for her role as a psychologically tortured ballerina in "Black Swan."