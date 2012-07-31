Robert Pattinson asks Kristen Stewart to move out: reports

A U-Haul moving truck was seen Saturday at the Los Angeles home of actor Robert Pattinson, amid reports he asked his unfaithful girlfriend, fellow "Twilight" star Kristen Stewart, to move out.

The request marked the first time the two had spoken since last week, People magazine said Monday, adding that Pattinson, 26, also plans to move from the house he owns in the tony Los Feliz neighborhood.

Stewart, 22, publicly apologized last week after Us Weekly reported she had a brief fling with her married "Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders, 41.

Following tabloid headlines and an outcry from disillusioned "Twilight" fans, filmmaker Giovanni Agnelli, a producer of Stewart's 2010 film "Welcome to the Rileys," defended the actress, whom he considers "like my little sister." "Dear tabloid media," he tweeted Friday. "There are real people in real pain behind your ratings and sales." He also chastised those who had used the word "trampire" to describe Stewart.

Agnelli continued to comment Monday, when he responded to a British tabloid's claim that Stewart and Sanders had a lengthy affair rather than a brief tryst. "The spin that keeps growing on this story is staggering," Agnelli wrote. "There was NO on set affair. Stop printing LIES."

People magazine Monday also questioned that report by the British weekly newspaper The People. The article had quoted a man purporting to be the brother of Sanders' wife, model-actress Liberty Ross.

Editors at the newspaper, whose website appeared to be down Monday afternoon, did not respond to People magazine's request for comment and clarification.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com said Monday that Stewart and Pattinson were disputing the custody of their pets, with Stewart keeping her cat, Max, but the couple fighting over Bear, a dog adopted from a shelter in New Orleans.