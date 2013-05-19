Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart split, reports say

Real-life and on-screen "Twilight" couple Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who weathered a cheating scandal last summer to reconcile last fall, have split up again, according to several outlets reporting independently.

People magazine broke the news that Pattinson and Stewart -- Hollywood's highest-paid actress of 2012, according to Forbes, with estimated earnings of $34.5 million -- recently ended their three-year relationship. The two played couple Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in the wildly popular 2008-12 quintet of vampire romances adapted from Stephenie Meyer's young-adult novels.

They celebrated Stewart's 23rd birthday on April 9, were photographed holding hands at the Coachella Music Festival days later, and were seen together in Manhattan after the Met Gala, which Stewart attended, on May 6. They then flew back to Los Angeles together.

Less than a week later, however, Pattinson disregarded plans Stewart made to celebrate his 27th birthday on May 13, E! News said. The entertainment-news network, citing an anonymous source, added that differing priorities had become an issue. E! also said the couple were still living together at Stewart's house for an unspecified reason involving their dogs.

Last July, Us Weekly reported that Stewart had a brief fling with her married "Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders. Stewart quickly issued an emotional public apology, but she and Pattinson almost immediately moved out of Pattinson's home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

By September, however, news outlets were reporting that the young couple had reconciled.