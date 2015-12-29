Ryan Phillippe, Paulina Slagter engaged, report says

“Secrets and Lies” star Ryan Phillippe and his girlfriend of four years, Stanford University Law School student Paulina Slagter, reportedly became engaged over the Christmas holidays.

People magazine said that Slagter, 24, was displaying an engagement ring in Miami on Sunday, while she and Phillippe, 41, had lunch at the restaurant Seaspice.

His representatives have not confirmed.

Phillippe was married to Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon from 1999 until separating in 2006 and subsequently divorcing.

They have two children, Ava Elizabeth, 16, and Deacon, 12, and Phillippe is generally reported to be the father of Kailani Merizalde Phillippe Knapp, 4, with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp, though the space for father was left blank on the birth certificate.