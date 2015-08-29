Sandra Bullock dating photographer Bryan Randall, People reports

There's a new man in Sandra Bullock's life.

The Oscar-winning actress and Los Angeles-based photographer Bryan Randall are a couple, People reports.

The lifestyle photographer and model, 49, who hails from Portland, Oregon, and Bullock, 51, have been dating for "several months" and met through mutual friends, according to the magazine.

Bullock and Randall were spotted leaving Craig's, a popular West Hollywood restaurant, on Thursday night. The "Gravity" star reportedly brought Randall as her guest to the wedding of friends Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux on Aug. 5.

Bullock had been previously married to TV personality Jesse James, whom she divorced in 2010 after five years of marriage following headlines that he cheated on her. Shortly before the divorce, they had started proceedings to adopt a child. Bullock finalized the adoption as a single mother and introduced her new son, Louis, to the world in April 2010.