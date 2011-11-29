Sara Gilbert may have new partner

Actress and "The Talk" co-host Sara Gilbert, who broke up in August with her longtime partner, TV producer Allison Adler, appears to have rebounded with musician and music producer Linda Perry.

After being photographed together at the 40th anniversary gala for the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center earlier this month, the two were seen holding hands while exiting a West Hollywood grocery store over the weekend, People magazine said Tuesday.

Gilbert, 36, who played acerbic daughter Darlene Conner in the 1988-97 sitcom "Roseanne," has two children with Adler. Adler gave birth to son Levi, 7, while Gilbert gave birth to daughter Sawyer, 4. Their split was amicable, Gilbert's representative said at the time.

Perry, 46, formerly with the band 4 Non Blondes and now with the duo Deep Dark Robot, has written and produced such hits as Pink's "Get This Party Started" and Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful."

She had a brief relationship in 2009 with actress Clementine Ford ("The L Word," "The Young and the Restless"), daughter of Cybill Shepherd and her first husband, David Ford.

Gilbert's representative did not return a request for comment.