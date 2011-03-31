Schwarzenegger to star in comic book

So if Arnold Schwarzenegger and Stan Lee were to battle, who would win? Trick question: Both of them. Because as Schwarzenegger revealed Thursday, the former action-star and newly retired California governor and the godfather of Marvel Comics did engage in a battle of wits that has led to a new animated series and comic-book franchise, "The Governator."

"It was one of those concepts that everyone gets right away," Schwarzenegger, 63, told Entertainment Weekly. "Everyone had a smile on their face."

Schwarzenegger loved the term "Governator" so much when he first heard it years ago that he had it trademarked in 2004. The cartoon, slated for the end of 2012, is set to feature Schwarzenegger, his wife Maria Shriver and their kids as characters, though with Arnold as a sunglasses-wearing superhero with an Austrian accent.

"I love the idea of a control center below my house with a path so that boats and submarines can go right into the ocean," Schwarzenegger said. "In the cartoon, my house is much closer to the beach than where we live, but, you know, it's a cartoon."