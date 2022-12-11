Sean 'Diddy' Combs welcomes seventh child

Grammy Award winning hip-hop star and business mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs announced Saturday that he had welcomed his seventh child, his sixth biological, at an unspecified date and with an unnamed mother.

"I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," tweeted the music star, 53, whose famous stage names have also included "Puff Daddy." TMZ.com, citing an anonymous sources, said the infant was born in October in Newport Beach, California. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much!" he continued, naming his other children, all of whom are singers and/or models: Quincy, the son of his late longtime partner Kim Porter from a previous relationship; son Justin with stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton; son Christian, also known as "King Combs," with Porter; daughter Chance, with businessperson Sarah Chapman; and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie Combs, with Porter. "God is the Greatest!" he concluded.

Porter, a model, died Nov. 15, 2018, at age 47.