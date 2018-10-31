Selena Gomez dethroned by Cristiano Ronaldo as most-followed person on Instagram

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has edged out singer-actress Selena Gomez to become the most highly followed person on Instagram.

As of Tuesday, according to the "Top 100 Instagram Users by Followers" list at ProfileRat.com, the 33-year-old Ronaldo has acquired 144,536,048 followers, while Gomez, 26, has 144,390,391. Instagram itself has the top spot, with 260,327,455. Ariana Grande (132,414,797) and Kim Kardashian (120,079,493) round out the top five.

Gomez has been off Instagram since Sept. 23, and sometime afterward began undergoing psychiatric treatment after an emotional breakdown, according to multiple reports.