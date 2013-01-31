Selena Gomez having a good time

Selena Gomez isn't sitting around eating ice cream and listening to sad songs since her breakup from Justin Bieber. Instead, she is out partying with her girlfriends, recording hot new music and taking sexy pictures of herself. Selena really has never looked happier, and in a new interview she admits that she is "really good," and that she is "having lots of fun with my girlfriends." Selena was at a party to celebrate her upcoming Nylon magazine cover at Hollywood's Soho house on Tuesday, when she spilled about her new single life. "I'm good. I'm really good," Selena told E! News during the dinner. "I've been recording, having a lot of fun with my girlfriends, having a good time."

Where's your helmet?

Robert Pattinson has been shooting his new film, "The Rover," in Australia, but he has run into legal trouble during his trip Down Under. Rob, 26, was caught biking without a helmet, local radio station SAFM Adelaide revealed on their Twitter account. "Twilight's Robert Pattinson has been cautioned by SA Police for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike in #Adelaide #Newsfeed," the tweet read.

Should Taylor Swift be single for a while? Go to

hollywoodlife.com

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

and let us know.