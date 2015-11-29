Selena Gomez says she'd date Zayn Malik

Selena Gomez told In Style U.K. that she would consider going out with Zayn Malik if the question came up. "If he had asked me out on a date, I would be seen with him," Gomez said in the January issue. She then added: "Just kidding, but not kidding." The pop star then said that dating while famous and looking younger than she is doesn't make her chance for romance any easier. "I'm weirded out by the idea that a guy has Googled me before we meet, and that has happened," Gomez said. "I feel like I look 16 sometimes, which is a bummer because I would love to date older guys."

The next big 'Bling'?

Adele's style of music may be different from Drake's, but that doesn't mean they couldn't work together. The pop diva recently said that she wants to do a remix of his hit "Hotline Bling," and Drake said he's up for it. "I'd do anything with Adele," Drake said, according to People magazine. "I'd literally go to Adele's house right now and do laundry for her." Adele isn't the only fan of the song.

Would you like to see Miley Cyrus and Jared Leto get serious? Go to hollywoodlife.com and let us know.