Sherman Hemsley's will being contested

'Jeffersons' star's will being contestedThe embalmed body of "The Jeffersons" star Sherman Hemsley will be kept in refrigeration at an El Paso funeral home until a local court rules on the validity of his will. In the will Hemsley signed six weeks before dying of lung cancer July 24 he named Flora Enchinton, 56, whom he called a "beloved partner," as sole beneficiary of his estate, which is estimated in court documents to be more than $50,000. The will is being contested by Richard Thornton, of Philadelphia, who claims to be Hemsley's brother.