Simon Cowell, Carmen Electra dating

Following months of speculation, "The X Factor" creator Simon Cowell has confirmed he and singer-dancer Carmen Electra are dating.

In a jovial exchange Wednesday on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS FM/Los Angeles radio show, the "American Idol" host told his former co-star Cowell, "I had your girlfriend on the [radio] show the other day," to which Cowell responded, "Which one?" When Seacrest said Electra, Cowell stammered incredulously, "She's not my girlfriend!" and laughed. "We've been on some dates. . . . Yeah, she's adorable, isn't she?"

The two were first linked in September when they arrived together at a Los Angeles hotel for a press launch of "The X Factor," and were photographed leaving the West Hollywood restaurant Cecconi's around that time after having dinner with friends. In November, each was coy when "Access Hollywood" asked, in separate interviews, whether they had been intimate, with both Cowell, 53, and Electra, 40, answering, "Maybe."