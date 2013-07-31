Simon Cowell having a baby with Lauren Silverman, his friend's wife, a report says

"The X Factor" creator and former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell reportedly is expecting a baby with the estranged wife of a close friend.

Us Weekly said Wednesday that Lauren Silverman, 36, wife of real estate developer Andrew Silverman, is roughly 10 weeks along.

The magazine said she was planning to leave her husband, with whom she reportedly has been unhappily married for some time, to be with Cowell, 53. She and Cowell became close as her marriage began dissolving, Us said.

An assistant to Cowell's U.K. representative told People magazine, "This is a very sensitive issue and all media enquiries are being dealt with by his U.S. attorney." Other representatives did not respond to requests for comment from Us or People. A Fox spokeswoman told Newsday the network had no comment.

In January 2012, Cowell confirmed that he and fiancee Mezhgan Hussainy had broken off their engagement. He later briefly dated actress Carmen Electra.