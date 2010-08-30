Snooki's boyfriend proposes on magazine cover

Who knows? It may well be that "Jersey Shore" star Snooki's dream is a marriage proposal from a guy with a restraining order against him. We'll find out when she responds to the news that boyfriend Jeff Miranda, 24, has plastered his proposal on the cover of a local New Jersey magazine.

Miranda - who allegedly threatened an ex-girlfriend with a shotgun, among other transgressions detailed in a 2009 restraining order posted at RadarOnline.com - appears on the upcoming Sept. 10 issue of the weekly Steppin' Out magazine with a headline asking the tempestuous Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, 22, "Will you marry me?"

"I love her and want to be with her," Miranda says in interview excerpts on RadarOnline. "I will never break her heart. She's such a great girl. If people could see us together they would think we're a match made in heaven. People think I'm using her for fame. But that's -- ."

His ex, Rebecca Hansen, is dubious. "He tried everything to be famous when we were together," she told RadarOnline. "Five months ago, he tried to get back together with me and told me that he was going to audition for 'Jersey Shore,' just to be on the show and get his name out there. He's . . . out for nothing but fame."