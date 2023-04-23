EntertainmentCelebrities

Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge married in South of France

Model and designer Sofia Richie married music executive Elliot Grainger over the weekend in Cap d'Antibes. Credit: Invision / AP / Joel C. Ryan

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

Model and fashion designer Sofia Richie and music executive Elliot Grainge were married Saturday in the South of France.

The couple, who became engaged in April 2021, exchanged vows at the palatial Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, reported Vogue magazine, for whom the bride had done a photo spread and video with her Chanel couture outfits for the rehearsal, wedding and reception.

Richie, 24, is the youngest child of R&B great, "American Idol" jduge and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Lionel Richie and his second wife, Diane Alexander, to whom he was married from 1995 to 2004.

Grainge, 29, is the head of the music label 10K Projects and the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.

Actor and reality-TV star Nicole Richie, Sofia's adopted half sister, congratulated her sibling on Instagram Sunday, writing, "I love you more than anything."

