Source: Rihanna, boyfriend Matt Kemp split

R&B/pop star Rihanna and her baseball-player boyfriend have broken up.

"It happened over the last few weeks," a source told Us magazine Tuesday. "She basically was just over it."

Rihanna, 22, and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp, 26, had been introduced through friends in November 2009, and were pictured vacationing together in Mexico this past January. Rihanna announced the relationship in April.

The split is being blamed on scheduling, according to the report. Kemp, the source said, "just can't keep up with her crazy travel schedule." As well, "Matt's sick of always following after her like a puppy dog all over the world. He wants something more normal."

Kemp, who's batted .285 and hit 89 homers since his debut with the Dodgers in 2006, had helped Rihanna move on after her dysfunctional relationship with singer Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to felony assault for beating her.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Even so, the source said, "It was never as serious as it looked. It was always just [about] having fun."

The magazine reported that a representative for Rihanna, currently vacationing with family in her native Barbados, could not be reached for comment.