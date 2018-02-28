Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee reveals he has pneumonia

Marvel Comics chairman emeritus Stan Lee revealed Wednesday he is suffering from pneumonia.

“But it seems to be getting better,” Lee, 95, said in a video posted on TMZ.com. “I want you all to know I’m thinking of you — of course, I always think of the fans — and I hope you’re all doing well. And I miss you all. I miss your enthusiasm, I miss all the notes and the photos and the emails I used to get, and I still get a lot of them. And I want you to know that I still love you all. . . . I hope next time we talk, I’ll be in even better shape. Maybe I’ll have some of this pneumonia knocked down and we could have some real fun over the Internet. Until then, Excelsior!” he concluded, using his longtime catchphrase.

Lee and comic book artist and co-plotter Jack Kirby created the Black Panther in 1966. Lee appears in the current movie hit “Black Panther,” the latest of his regular cameos in Marvel films.

Lee and his family lived in Hewlett Harbor from 1952 to 1980, which included the 1960s Silver Age of Comics, during which he co-created Spider-Man, the Hulk and numerous other characters.