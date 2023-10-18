Stephen Colbert 'Late Show' on hiatus

After “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert announced on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time and would host his CBS show remotely, the comic is now taking a short hiatus.

“Sorry to say, per doctor’s orders, I’m going to be out for the rest of the week,” Colbert, 59, wrote on social media Wednesday. “Resting up so that I can deliver the hand crafted, artisanal talk show that we so enjoy serving you. In the meantime, a heady blend of Paxlovid and onions in my socks … will be rebuilding my immune system,” he added, thanking fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon for the jocular suggestion.

Commentator Rachel Maddow and actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key were among the scheduled guests whose appearances were affected. On Monday, Colbert had revealed his new bout of the illness, posting, “I always want to be able to do the show the audience deserves, but today Covid had other plans. Taking it day by day and I hope we can all see each other tomorrow night.”

As far as where he thinks he contracted the virus, Colbert speculated on Monday's show from his New Jersey home that over the weekend he had attended a screening of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour."

"I saw it. It was great. I sang. I laughed. I screamed along with my fellow Swifties, who were so excited that they came to the theater despite their high fevers, loss of taste and smell, and — OK, that's where I got COVID. I got COVID (Taylor's Version)," he said, making parentheses with his hands.

Colbert had announced on April 21, 2022, that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and did not return on air until May 2. He then suffered a recurrence that the show’s social media announced seven days later.