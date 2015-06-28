Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris replace Jay Z and Beyonce as Forbes' highest-paid celebrity couple

Move over Jay Z and Beyonce, the music biz has a new king and queen.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Calvin Harris, have been named the world's highest-paid celebrity couple by Forbes.

The duo, who were first spotted together in March 2015, made a combined $146 million last year. In addition to their musical success, the "1989" songstress and Scottish DJ both have high-earning endorsement deals that helped push them to the top.

Beyonce and Jay Z fell to second place, earning a combined $100.5 million, followed by country couple Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton at $57 million.