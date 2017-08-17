Taylor Swift donates to sex-abuse victims charity after court win

True to her word following Monday’s court victory in a sexual-assault case, pop star Taylor Swift has begun donating to organizations that help victims less financially able than she to defend themselves.

While Swift, 27, has traditionally remained mum regarding her philanthropic efforts, her friend Mariska Hargitay, longtime star of NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” acknowledged Thursday that Swift had donated to the Joyful Heart Foundation Hargitay created in 2004.

“The experience of sexual assault and domestic violence can be extremely isolating. One of the most important points we make to survivors is this: You are not alone,” Hargitay, 53, said in a statement. “I hope that Taylor’s very public experience — and her decision to speak out — not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity. I’m honored by her dedication and commitment to these issues. . . . ”

She additionally tweeted, “For sharing your story, your resources, your time, your voice: @taylorswift13 you are a force.”

The foundation itself had tweeted Wednesday that Swift’s “courage & generous investment in our work send a powerful message to survivors: you are not alone. Every survivor deserves to be heard, believed and supported. . . . We are grateful to [Swift] .. & thank all those who commit to a world where we boldly #SupportSurvivors.”

That same day, foundation CEO Maile M. Zambuto had explained to HuffingtonPost.com that Swift’s “team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors.”

The foundation did not specify a dollar amount.

On Monday, after a jury in a civil suit ruled that former DJ David Mueller had groped her during a concert’s backstage meet-and-greet in 2013, Swift said in a statement, “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”