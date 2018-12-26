Terrence Howard engaged to ex-wife Mira Pak 3 years after their divorce

"Empire" star Terrence Howard has proposed to his third ex-wife, actress Mira Pak.

"We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be," Howard, 49, says in a toast in an Instagram video with Pak and a tableful of well-wishers. "It took me 45 years to find you, honey," he says as the gathering responds with an approving "Awwwwww."

"It took me 45 years to find you," he repeats to Pak, whom he married in 2013 and whose eventual divorce was not revealed until 2015. "But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity, because it means everything. I love you."

As the two clink glasses, Pak — with whom he has two of his five children, sons Qirin, 3, and Hero, 2 — replies, "I love you too, baby.” The others at the table burst into applause.

In an Instagram message accompanying the video and four photos of the proposal and the engagement ring, "Hustle & Flow" Oscar-nominee Howard thanks jeweler Ben Baller as well as a stylist and the restaurant Crustacean Beverly Hills, where the proposal presumably took place. A hashtag reads, "#bloodisthickerthanwaterbutloveisthegluethatbindsus."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"2nd times a charm to rekindle that fire mayne," Baller wrote on Instagram. "Congrats @theterrencehoward and Mira on their engagement! My brother Terrence commissioned me to make this beautiful 7 carat VVS diamond 'BEN BALLER Setting' Rose Gold engagement ring. Only the best for you guys."

Howard wed first wife Lori McCommas in 1989, divorcing in 2003 and remarrying two years later. They had three children together, daughters Heaven and Aubrey and son Hunter. After Howard and McCommas divorced a second time, he married Michelle Ghent in 2010. They shared a tempestuous relationship and she filed for divorce in 2011. It was finalized in May 2013.