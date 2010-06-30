'Twilight' sets $30M record at midnight

"The Twilight Saga" has rung up another record midnight hour. "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" took in more than $30 million from midnight screenings Tuesday night, The Associated Press reports. That surpassed the previous midnight record of $26.3 million set on opening day last November by its predecessor, "The Twilight Saga: New Moon." Distributor Summit Entertainment was still counting the numbers and was not expected to have a final overnight number until today. But Summit reported the figure was likely to come in significantly higher than $30 million.





Saldana engaged to longtime boyfriend

Zoe Saldana is capping off a string of hit films with another big engagement - to her longtime boyfriend. A spokesman for the actress says she is engaged to marry actor and chief executive of Web site My Fashion Data Base, Keith Britton, The Associated Press reports. Publicist Gary Mantoosh offered no other details. Saldana, 32, has become a familiar face in film recently, with starring roles in "Star Trek" and "Avatar."





Duchovny to star in Off-Broadway play

David Duchovny will make his stage debut in Neil LaBute's "The Break of Noon." The "X-Files" actor will play John Smith in the seventh play by LaBute, whose last play, "Reasons to be Pretty" was nominated for the Tony Award for best play, The Associated Press reports. Performances of "The Break of Noon," which is set amid an office shooting, will begin at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on Oct. 28. A New York native, Duchovny, 49, hasn't previously acted on stage in any productions of note. He currently stars in the Showtime series "Californication."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.



