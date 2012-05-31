Public memorial planned for Robin Gibb

A private funeral service for Bee Gees star Robin Gibb will take place next week with a public memorial service planned for later in the year, his family said Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. Gibb, 62, died on May 20 after a long battle with cancer. In a statement issued on behalf of Gibb's family, his relatives confirmed that a service would take place on June 8, though no details about the location have been disclosed. The family requested in their statement that mourners at Gibb's funeral offer donations, rather than flowers, to two children's charities on the Isle of Man, where he was born.

Ricardo Chavira leaves East Hampton play's cast

Ricardo Chavira of "Desperate Housewives" is leaving the cast of the screwball comedy "Luv," which was set to begin previews next Thursday at Guild Hall's John Drew Theater in East Hampton, Newsday's Steve Parks reports. Chavira left "Luv" to attend to "personal issues," a Guild Hall spokeswoman said. On "Desperate Housewives," Chavira played Carlos Solis, who was married to Eva Longoria's character, Gabrielle. Kahan James, who has appeared on TV shows such as "Gossip Girl," replaces Chavira.

Singer Alejandro Sanz weds

Spanish pop star Alejandro Sanz, 43, says he got married last week to longtime girlfriend Raquel Perera, 37, and that they held a party at his farm over the weekend to celebrate with friends and baptize their 11-month-old son, The Associated Press reports. The Latin Grammy winner says the couple were married in Barcelona on May 23, then headed to Sanz's farm in southeastern Spain for the wedding party and baptism on Saturday. The two have been together four years, and it's his second marriage.