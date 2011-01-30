Mag: Arquette completes rehab

David Arquette left rehab Sunday, nearly a month after seeking treatment for "alcohol and other issues," People magazine reports. "He has completed his treatment and has left," his rep told the magazine. Another source said the actor is "in great spirits. He's feeling good and he's ready to move forward." When he entered rehab, Courteney Cox, who separated from Arquette in October, told People: "I really admire David and his choice to take charge and better his life. I love and support him."





'Tudors' co-star will play next Superman

British actor Henry Cavill is going up, up and away. Cavill will star as Superman (and, obviously, Clark Kent) in the next installment of the movie franchise, The Associated Press reports. Warner Bros. Pictures announced the casting Sunday. The film is to be directed by "300" director Zack Snyder, who says in a statement that Cavill is "the perfect choice to don the cape and 'S' shield." No title has been announced for the film. Cavill co-starred on Showtime's "The Tudors." Warner Bros. is targeting December 2012 for release.





Reports: Jesse James harassed by ex-wife

Jesse James' ex-wife Janine Lindemulder has posted bail and has been released from jail in Austin, Texas, after being arrested Saturday, TMZ.com reports. The former porn star, who has a child with James, has been accused of harassing him. James had complained to the Austin Police Department that Lindemulder was bombarding him with harassing phone messages. In a statement to RadarOnline.com, the Hays County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Lindemulder was arrested "on three outstanding Class B Harassment warrants."