The Entertainment Buzz

'Gaga' denies relief funds were skimmed

Lady Gaga responded yesterday to a lawsuit alleging that the pop star's people skimmed from the sales of benefit wristbands earmarked for Japan earthquake relief, Frank Lovece reports. "This misguided lawsuit is without merit and unfortunately takes attention away from the kind deeds of the fans around the world who are supporting the people of Japan. The entire $5 donation made with the purchase of each bracelet is going to support the disaster relief . . . Sales tax charges were made in accordance with local legal requirements."

Watson admits crush on actor who played 'Malfoy'

Maybe Hermione liked that blond, slicked-back look? Emma Watson tells Seventeen magazine that she had a "huge crush" on fellow actor Tom Felton during the filming of the first two "Harry Potter" movies. Felton, who portrays Draco Malfoy, was Watson's first crush, she says in the August cover story. "He totally knows," she said. "We talked about it -- we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that's cool."

PETA names Wiig, Brand 'sexiest' vegetarians

They are hot. And they are meatless. Kristen Wiig and Russell Brand are PETA's sexiest vegetarian celebrities of 2011. "These sexy veggie-loving celebs have captured the hearts of many with their comedic charm and compassionate choices," People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said Tuesday in a statement announcing the winners. Brand has been a vegetarian since he was a teenager. His philosophy? "You shouldn't eat animals, it's mean to them," he said on PETA.org. And Wiig, of "Saturday Night Live" and "Bridesmaids" fame, said she eats tofu and soy to stay healthy. Past winners include Olivia Wilde, Carrie Underwood, Prince and Tobey Maguire.