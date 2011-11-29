Tobey Maguire settles over poker winnings

Tobey Maguire has decided to fold 'em and settle a lawsuit over his winnings from a convicted con man during high-stakes Hollywood poker games, The Associated Press reports.

The "Spider-Man" star agreed to pay $80,000 to settle the lawsuit filed over more than $311,000 that he won from a convicted Ponzi scheme operator in Texas Hold 'Em matches that included celebrities and businessmen, court documents state.

If approved by a judge next month, Maguire will pay the money to a bankruptcy trustee who is trying to recoup money that former hedge fund operator Bradley Ruderman bilked from investors to finance his lavish lifestyle.

The money will be used to repay victims of the scheme, which Maguire and other players were unaware of.

Court records show that 14 of the 22 people sued to recoup poker winnings have settled their cases. Howard Ehrenberg, the bankruptcy trustee who sued the group, said Monday the poker settlements total more than $1.7 million.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ehrenberg said Maguire's payout to resolve the case is in the range of others who agreed to settlements.

"He did not end up with any better settlement than the others," Ehrenberg said.

Filings show that billionaire Alec Gores and "Welcome Back, Kotter" star and poker aficionado Gabe Kaplan have also settled cases filed against them.