Tom Sizemore's family considering 'end of life' options for actor

After Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18, the actor's family say they are considering end-of-life options for the comatose 61-year-old known for a plethora of tough-guy TV and movie roles.

Sizemore's manager, Charles Lago, said in a statement to media on Monday that doctors had "informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

The statement went on to say, “We are asking for privacy for his family ... and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore, who despite a tempestuous personal life has collected more than 200 film and TV credits including major roles in such films as "Strange Days" (1995), "Saving Private Ryan" (1998) and "Black Hawk Down" (2001), collapsed at his home in Los Angeles early on Feb. 18. According to his manager, the actor had suffered a brain aneurysm as the result of a stroke. Transported by paramedics to a hospital, Sizemore has remained comatose in critical condition.

Numerous high-profile legal and substance-abuse issues have dogged the actor. In October 2003 he was sentenced to 6 months in jail on charges of domestic violence, making criminal threats and harassing his then-girlfriend, former "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss. Admitting to a crystal methamphetamine addiction, he had to complete a residential drug-rehab program before beginning his jail time.

In May 2007, while still on probation after pleading no contest to meth possession the year before, he was arrested in Bakersfield, California, on the same charge and was sentenced to 16 months in prison. As late as 2019, after having appeared nine years earlier on the substance-abuse reality-TV show "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew," Sizemore was arrested in Burbank, California, for drug possession.