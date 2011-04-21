Trump-Seinfeld feud heats up

As a parting shot at Jerry Seinfeld -- who earlier this week pulled out of his son's benefit -- Donald Trump's office Thursday released the comedian's so-called "corporate rider" detailing his list of demands before his appearance.

Jerry's numerous requests? Lots of bottled water "with the exception of Evian." Fig Newtons (originals). "At least four high quality wooden hangers." And a demand that Memphis-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital buy "lights, sound and state-of-the-art equipment as required at no cost to the artist."

Seinfeld pulled out of Eric Trump's St. Jude's September benefit, saying he was uncomfortable with Donald Trump's repeated questioning of President Barack Obama's birthplace. Seinfeld's spokesman was quoted on "Page Six" Thursday saying, "Jerry . . . feels this kind of demagoguery has no place in public discourse."

Trump Thursday also released a letter responding to Seinfeld, which read, in part: "What I do feel badly about is that I agreed to do, and did, your failed show, 'The Marriage Ref,' even though I thought it was absolutely terrible and was embarrassed after having watched the first couple of episodes. . . . Despite its poor ratings, I didn't cancel on you like you canceled on my son and St. Jude. I only wish I did. You should be ashamed of yourself!" Seinfeld's spokesman Thursday said he would make a donation to Eric Trump's foundation and St. Jude's.