Vanessa Hudgens nabs new Disney prince

There's no denying it now: Vanessa Hudgens has snagged herself a new Disney prince. She and Austin Butler were spotted over the weekend on California's Venice Beach -- riding bikes, holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other. And we have to admit, they make a pretty cute couple! Vanessa and Austin were first caught flirting back in September at a party thrown by fellow Disney star Ashley Tisdale.

Kate's shopping sprees

Kate Gosselin might be broke, but she's still managing to go on shopping sprees. The mom of eight took Mady and Cara, 11, to Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Michaels and managed to save some megabucks! "It's been a long day of shopping and saved $58 with coupons," Kate tweeted. "And gas points -- today=good day!;)" We're glad Kate is saving money where she can! TLC gave the reality star the boot when they canceled her show "Kate Plus 8" in August. Though Kate is working as a blogger for CouponCabin.com, HollyBaby.com hears Kate is still looking for a TV gig.

