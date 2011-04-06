Victoria's Secrets touts super-thin models

When supermodels like Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks and Rebecca Romijn ruled the Victoria's Secret catalogs and fashion shows, they more than filled out their all-important bras. Now, the ranks are filled with pencil thins that come close to competing in scary skinniness with Candice Swanepoel. Just take a look at Chanel Iman, Lindsay Ellingson and Lily Aldridge. Most women aspire to have sexy curves. Why would the brand choose to go super skinny?

-- Bonnie Fuller

Bonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.A 'Victorious' romance

Victoria Justice is one of Hollywood's fastest rising starlets -- and now she has a gorgeous man on her arm. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com that the 18-year-old has been getting romantically involved with her 26-year-old "Victorious" co-star, Ryan Rottman, and is happier than ever. "She's over the moon right now," a source says after we saw the new couple together at the Kids' Choice Awards April 2 and at a Lakers' game April 3.

