Viewers liked 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' together

Kate Gosselin, I hate to tell you I told you so, but I did tell you to stop attacking your ex-husband Jon at every turn and to start being warmer to your kids. I'm sure you were trying to do the best thing for your kids by putting them to work and making them stars of a reality show. I'm sure that you looked at your former salary as a nurse and it was a quick calculation to see that you'd be making a whole lot more dough and could lead a far more exciting lifestyle if you had the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" show and then kept it going after your divorce. But what you never seriously considered was what made your initial show a hit -- your fans liked you and Jon together as a family.

-- Bonnie FullerBonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.No love for Hewitt

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is totally into "Bachelorette" loser Ben Flajnik, but it seems the winemaker doesn't feel the same way. Days after their recent date in San Francisco, Ben tweeted he was single. It seems that Ben's still not over Ashley Hebert.

