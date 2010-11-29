Walters' '10 Most Fascinating People' + Oprah

What does octogenarian funny lady Betty White share with teen singing sensation Justin Bieber? What do film star Sandra Bullock and hoops star LeBron James have in common? All are among this year's "The 10 Most Fascinating People," as harvested by Barbara Walters, The Associated Press reports.

Also on the list: GOP superstar Sarah Palin, incoming "American Idol" judge Jennifer Lopez, royal fiancee Kate Middleton and the entire cast of MTV's "Jersey Shore." Two more Most Fascinating People are yet to be disclosed, and, as usual, the 10th name will be kept under wraps until the ABC News special airs Dec. 9 at 10 p.m.

This is the 18th year Walters has presented her roundup of the biggest and most buzzworthy. But this year she's got a companion special the same night.

At 9 p.m. - Walters is hosting "Oprah, The Next Chapter," an in-depth visit with Oprah Winfrey as she readies OWN, her new cable network launching Jan. 1, and roars down the home stretch of her daytime talk show's final season.