Weight Watchers supports Jessica Simpson's new pregnancy

Weight Watchers International Wednesday congratulated its spokeswoman Jessica Simpson on her pregnancy, and confirmed she will not be following its weight-loss program while expecting.

"Our celebrity ambassador Jessica Simpson shared yesterday that another gift is on the way! . . . Congrats Jess, Eric and big sister-to-be Maxwell on the wonderful news!" the company said in a Facebook post, referring to the singer's fiance, Eric Johnson, and their nearly 8-month-old daughter, Maxwell Drew.

"We know that one of the most important factors for having a healthy baby is being a healthy mother," the posting continued, "and though Jessica will not be following the program during her pregnancy, we feel good that what she's learned during her time on our program can help her make healthy choices in any life stage."

In a statement issued separately, Weight Watchers added, "After she gives birth, Jessica and her doctor will decide when she may resume following the Weight Watchers program."

Additionally, the company posted a new 30-second commercial on YouTube in which Simpson, standing in a scrubby desert setting, says she lost more than 50 pounds using the program "and did not have to be perfect to do it. Being healthy has become a part of who I am, which is great timing, because I'm having another baby."

Simpson, 32, confirmed her pregnancy on Christmas Day, after weeks of speculation, with a playful tweet that read, "Merry Christmas from my family to yours!" alongside a photo of her daughter with the words "Big Sis" written in sand before her.