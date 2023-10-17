Wolfgang Van Halen marries Andraia Allsop

Grammy nominated rocker Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Eddie Van Halen and actor Valerie Bertinelli, married his fiancée of a year, Andraia Allsop, Sunday at their home in Los Angeles.

“It's kind of just a formality," Van Halen, 32, told People magazine. “We are so already married that it’s, like, well, yeah, might as well make it official, because we already are. It’s just going to be really fun to throw a party with everybody in our lives that we love and is able to make it. And it will be cool. Most people ever that we've ever had at the house.”

The wedding took place on the eighth anniversary of his first date with Allsop, also 32, who has a computer-science degree from the University of Utah. The couple announced their engagement on July 6 of last year. “A+W 10.15.23,” wrote the groom’s mother on Instagram Monday.

“It brings me such a nice sense of peace knowing Wolfie and Andraia have each other for the rest of their lives," Bertinelli, 63, told People. “They really ‘get’ one another. Their humor is very similar, they like similar things, they know how to give each other space and they’re just so comfortable together.”