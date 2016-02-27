Yoko Ono hospitalized for flu-like symptoms, representative says

Yoko Ono was hospitalized in New York City for flu-like symptoms, but is on the mend and the 83-year-old artist-singer should be released this weekend, her representative said.

Ono went to the hospital on the advice of her doctor, and media reports that she had had a stroke were not true, Elliott Mintz told The Associated Press on Friday.

Ono is the widow of John Lennon of the Beatles. The couple's son, Sean Ono Lennon, also tamped down reports of a stroke. He said on Twitter that his mother was dehydrated and tired.

"Only stroke @yokoono had was a Stroke of Genius! ... She's really fine," he tweeted. "Thanks for all the well wishes!"

Mintz said Ono likely will be released from the hospital Saturday. "It was nothing," he added.

A Fire Department spokesman said an ambulance was called to Ono's apartment building at 72nd Street and Central Park West in Manhattan around 9 p.m. Friday.

Ono has lived in the luxury apartment building on Manhattan's Upper West Side since 1973. John Lennon was shot and killed in front of the building on Dec. 8, 1980.

Ono remained hospitalized Friday night at Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan, the same hospital where Lennon was pronounced dead. At the time, it was called St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital.