Zoe Saldana announces third baby with husband Marco Perego

Artist Marco Perego and actress Zoe Saldana arrive for the...

Artist Marco Perego and actress Zoe Saldana arrive for the world premiere of Warner Bros. "Live By Night" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2017. Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Robyn Beck

By Erica Brosnanerica.brosnan@newsday.com

Zoe Saldana had a surprise announcement this afternoon: she's a new mom!

"The Guardians of the Galaxy" star, 38, announced in an Instagram post the birth of her family's newest member, Zen. 

Saldana, who is married to Italian artist Marco Perego, previously welcomed twin boys, Cy Aridio and Bowie Enzio Perego-Saldana, in November 2014. 

"Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen," Saldana wrote in the post, which does not reveal the faces of any of her children. "We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family." 

Saldana did not reveal any other details about the baby's arrival, including a birthdate. 

