Christina Aguilera pregnant with second child, reports say

Just a week after announcing she's engaged, Christina Aguilera is reportedly set for round 2 of mommyhood as well.

The pop singer and judge of "The Voice" is expecting a baby with new fiancé Matt Rutler, according to People, Us Weekly and other sources. It will be their first child together; Aguilera, 33, has a six-year-old son, Max, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

Rutler, 29, and the songstress met in 2010 on the set of her film "Burlesque," where he worked as a production assistant.

He popped the question last week on Valentine's Day, and she shared the news via an Instagram photo that showed off her diamond sparkler, writing, "He asked and I said..."

No word yet on a wedding date or the baby's due date.