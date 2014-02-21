Entertainment

Christina Aguilera pregnant with second child, reports say

Matt Rutler and Christina Aguilera attend the InStyle and Warner...

Matt Rutler and Christina Aguilera attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. 68th Golden Globe awards post-party at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Credit: Getty Images / John Shearer

By Kaydi Poirier

Just a week after announcing she's engaged, Christina Aguilera is reportedly set for round 2 of mommyhood as well.

The pop singer and judge of "The Voice" is expecting a baby with new fiancé Matt Rutler, according to People, Us Weekly and other sources. It will be their first child together; Aguilera, 33, has a six-year-old son, Max, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

Rutler, 29, and the songstress met in 2010 on the set of her film "Burlesque," where he worked as a production assistant.

He popped the question last week on Valentine's Day, and she shared the news via an Instagram photo that showed off her diamond sparkler, writing, "He asked and I said..."

No word yet on a wedding date or the baby's due date.

