David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie

James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

The DC Studios co-chair, who is also writing and directing “Superman: Legacy ” for July 2025, tweeted about the casting Tuesday, which a representative from Warner Bros. also confirmed.

There has been much speculation over who would fill Superman’s shoes after Henry Cavill’s decade playing the character on the big screen. Corenswet reportedly won the role over the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney. The 29-year-old Philadelphia native starred in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “The Politician” and “Hollywood,” as an aspiring actor, and more recently played a theater owner who gets mixed up with Mia Goth’s aspiring actress in Ti West’s “Pearl."

Brosnahan is the more well-known of the two having recently concluded her run leading “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for five seasons. Her portrayal of Midge Maisel earned her an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards. Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor were among the actors reportedly also testing for the Lois Lane role.

Gunn was hired alongside veteran producer Peter Safran last year to help revamp Warner Bros.’ DC strategy. Their ambitious 10-year plan kicks off with “Superman: Legacy,” which Gunn said deals with the superhero’s journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent.