New trailer for Dinesh D'Souza's 'America'

On the heels of his Barack Obama takedown "2016: Obama's America," author-turned-filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza is targeting Hillary Clinton in a new documentary titled simply "America."

In at least one scene, the actress Jennifer Pearson will portray Clinton in a re-enactment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, based on D'Souza's hopefully titled book "America: Imagine a World Without Her," reportedly makes a case that the former first lady was once an acolyte of the radical activist Saul Alinsky. A trailer for the film shows a very brief meeting between the two, with Pearson dressed as a bob-haired, wide-eyed teenager while a doo-wop soundtrack sets a period tone. The word "America" appears after the scene, blowing away like ashes in the wind.

Get a sneak peek by watching the new trailer, above.