'Divergent' tickets go on sale

Advance tickets are on sale now for "Divergent," the first movie in what could be another young-adult sci-fi franchise along the lines of "The Hunger Games."

Those who purchase tickets today through the movie's website, DivergentTheMovie, or through online ticketers Fandango or MovieTickets, will receive a free Amazon download code for the Kindle eBook version of the popular novel "Divergent," by Veronica Roth. The download is redeemable through March 31.

"Divergent," set in a dystopian future in which people are segregated into factions based on their virtues, stars Shailene Woodley as Tris Prior, a girl who seems to have no place in the world until she discovers a group of rebels determined to change society. Also in the cast are Ashley Judd, Jai Courtney, Zoë Kravitz, Miles Teller and Kate Winslet.

"Divergent" will be released in theatres and IMAX on Friday, March 21.