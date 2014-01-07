Emma Roberts engaged to 'American Horror Story' co-star Evan Peters, reports say

Julia Roberts' 22-year-old niece is set to tie the knot.

"We're the Millers" actress Emma Roberts and her boyfriend, Evan Peters, became engaged over the holidays in New York City, according to People. The report says he proposed with a pink gold and diamond ring before the two flew to London for New Year's Eve.

Roberts and Peters, 26, have been dating for about a year and star together in FX's popular TV drama "American Horror Story." They made headlines in July when she was arrested after allegedly attacking him in a Montreal hotel. Peters did not press charges, and their reps soon released a statement saying "it was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding... the couple are working together to move past it."

And apparently they have.