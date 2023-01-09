Ernie Anastos hosting new WABC radio show

Veteran New York TV anchor Ernie Anastos has joined WABC/770 AM as host of a twice-daily interview show called "Positively Ernie," the station announced Monday when the program was also scheduled to launch.

In a statement, Anastos said, “We always hear the bad and not often the good that comes out of the news. My passion has always been to inform, educate and inspire. I’m looking forward to sharing an uplifting take on the news with 77 WABC Radio listeners.”

Anastos, 79, couldn't be reached for comment, but the station said in a news release that the show — scheduled to air in morning and afternoon drivetime — will be an "interview feature with helpful ideas and solutions to some of today’s relevant issues and fresh insight from expert guests and Anastos’ experienced news background."

Anastos — who left Ch. 5 in 2020 after a 15-year run to join a "Leadership program" at Harvard Business School — had also announced plans over the summer to launch a weekly syndicated TV series, “Positively America With Ernie Anastos.”