Fey, Poehler asked to host Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been approached about hosting the Golden Globe Awards in January, reports Deadline.com, after last year's show brought in more than 20 million viewers. NBC and Dick Clark Productions are in talks with both women about returning as hosts though each is busy with other projects. Fey and her "30 Rock" collaborator Robert Carlock will executive produce a new NBC sitcom, while Poehler continues to star in and produce NBC's "Parks and Recreation."