How to watch the Golden Globes and red carpet fashions before the show

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Hollywood is getting dressed up as the Golden Globes are returning for their annual champagne-soaked celebration of film and television that serves as the ceremonial start to awards season.

Here's what you need to know about the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, including how to watch, stream and follow along live with Sunday's happenings from the show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

When does the Golden Globes start and how can I watch?

CBS is airing the Golden Globes live across the country for the second year. The show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific on Sunday. CBS is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

The network's NFL football coverage will be the lead-in and could last until near showtime. “60 Minutes” will be pre-empted, but the news show will return Jan. 12.

How do I stream the Golden Globes?

Paramount+ users with the Showtime add-on can stream the Golden Globes live. Other Paramount+ subscribers can stream the show the next day.

The Globes can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV or FuboTV.

How can I watch the red carpet?

Variety and “Entertainment Tonight” are teaming up for the official red carpet pre-show, which will air on the outlets' websites, www.goldenglobes.com, and Paramount+. Their show, hosted by Variety's Marc Malkin and “E.T.'s" Rachel Smith, begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

And after taking a year off, E! will return to covering the fashion fiesta of the Globes red carpet, with a show starting at 6 p.m.

Backstage once the show starts, The Associated Press will livestream Globe winners speaking to reporters backstage at the show, beginning at 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

Who's nominated for the Globes?

"Emilia Perez," director Jacques Audiard’s audacious musical about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender affirming surgery, is the leading nominee.

It's nominated for best picture, musical or comedy, along with “Wicked” and “Anora,” and its stars Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez are nominated in the acting categories.

Nominees for best picture, drama, include “The Brutalist” and “A Complete Unknown.” Their stars, Adrien Brody and Timothée Chalamet are nominated for best actor in a drama.

“The Bear” led all nominees on the TV side with five, followed closely by “Shogun” with four.

And Viola Davis and Ted Danson will get lifetime achievement awards.

For the full list of nominees, click here.