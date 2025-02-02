The Latest: First Grammys are handed out at the Premiere Ceremony

LOS ANGELES — The 2025 Grammy Awards are set to recognize some of the most talented performers and biggest hits in music. Beyoncé enters as the leading nominee for her acclaimed album, “Cowboy Carter.”

The show will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific and can be streamed via CBS and Paramount+. The Premiere Ceremony is underway now, and can be streamed at the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com.

Fashion at music’s biggest night is traditionally the wackiest on the awards circuit, but with the loss and devastation of the Los Angeles fires as a backdrop, many of the early looks are subdued.

Shakira, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx are set to perform. Will Smith, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe will present a tribute to the late, legendary producer Quincy Jones. Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show for the fifth consecutive time.