After 12 years, two children and 'Barbie,' Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach quietly marry

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are officially married, their representative told The Associated Press Wednesday.

The two filmmakers have been together for 12 years, have two young sons and collaborated on many films, including “Barbie,” which they co-wrote and Gerwig directed. They met on Baumbach’s “Greenberg” and went on to work together on films like “Mistress America” and “Frances Ha,” which they co-wrote, Baumbach directed and Gerwig acted in.

After being wed at New York City Hall, the couple attended Billy Joel's Tuesday night concert at Madison Square Garden, Page Six reported.

Baumbach was previously married to and shares a son with Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Gerwig, 40, and Baumbach, 54, wrote “Barbie” during the pandemic, not knowing if it would ever actually get made. In a “60 Minutes” interview from earlier this year Baumbach said that Gerwig signed them up to write it without telling him and he even tried to get out of it. His attempts, he laughed, were unsuccessful because “Greta was persistent and Greta saw something,” he said.

The film became a cultural phenomenon and the highest grosser of the year, with over $1.4 billion in ticket sales, as well as a presumed Oscar contender.